Multibagger steel stock rose 86% from 52-week low; can it breach Rs 700 mark?

Shares of multibagger Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) are likely to reach Rs 720 mark in a year, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal. The brokerage reiterated its buy call when the stock price stood at Rs 583 on BSE. In the last session, JSPL stock ended 2.70 per cent lower at Rs 568.10 against the previous close of Rs 583.85 on BSE. Market cap of Jindal Steel fell to Rs 58,002 crore. JSPL stock has lost 4.22 per cent since the beginning of this year and risen 83.60 per cent in one year.

During the last three years, the stock has surged 289%. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.80 hit on June 23, 2022 and a 52 week high of Rs 622.40 on February1, 2023.

The stock has zoomed 86% from its 52-week low on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jindal Steel stands at 58, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period. Jindal Steel stock is trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day moving averages.

A total of 0.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.92 crore on BSE.

Motilal Oswal said, “The stock trades at 4.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA. We reiterate BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs 720 (5.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA).”

Recently, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) assigned a strong upside of 36 per cent to the metal stock. The domestic brokerage firm also upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'reduce' call. It sees the stock at Rs 740 in a year.

Kotak said JSPL’s expansion projects totalling about Rs 24,000 crore, announced in May 2021, are set to commission gradually starting Q2FY24E and aid earnings from the second half of FY24E.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) raised target price of Jindal Steel to Rs 740 from Rs 580.

“A sector-leading growth profile along with the strongest balance sheet makes a strong case for re-rating,” the brokerage firm said.

Kotak sees the next 12 months as a transformational period for JSPL as various projects are lined up for commissioning. JSPL’s capacity would increase by 65 per cent in two phases while higher backward and forward integration over FY2024-26E would structurally lift its margin profile.

In June, Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained its 'buy' rating on Jindal Steel with a target price of Rs 737, on the back of the strong balance sheet providing sufficient headroom for expansion and the near-term weakness in the stock should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

"JSPL’s long-term journey towards volume growth, cost control, margin expansion and strong balance sheet is intact, despite a 6-9 month delay in the proposed expansion. Its focus is to commission the first phase of the plant before FY24-end in order to avail tax benefits. The final approval to start captive coal mines and declaration of its capital allocation policy is keenly awaited," Nuvama said.

