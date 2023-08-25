Jio Financial concerns overdone; buy Bajaj Finance shares, says Nomura. Stock price target & more

Foreign brokerage Nomura India said Bajaj Finance shares have been under pressure, falling 6 per cent in the past month, due to concerns about Jio Financial Services (JFS), which it says are overdone. Nomura India said setting up a successful unsecured business is relatively difficult for an NBFC, given low ticket size and inferior customer quality, adding that JFS’s execution capabilities would only be clear in the medium term.

The foreign brokerage has initiated coverage on the Bajaj Finance stock with a 'Buy' rating for a target of Rs 8,700. On Friday, the stock was up 0.4 per cent at Rs 7,163.20. Nomura's target price suggests a 21.45 per cent potential upside over this price.

Nomura India said the lender has weathered multiple crises like taper tantrum in FY13, demonetisation in FY16, the infrastructure leasing and financial services (IL&FS) crisis in FY18, Covid-19 in FY21 and FY22 with much ease compared to other lenders in India. The past success of Bajaj Finance, it said was due to many factors including major players exiting the retail segment post Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008, extensive usage of credit bureaus post GFC and regular introduction of products, leading to a diversified asset under management (AUM) mix

Bajaj Finance, Nomura India said, has a well diversified liability franchise, which, coupled with its AAA rating, strong parentage, prudent ALM management and robust track record, has led to declines in the gap of funding cost with large banks over the past few years.

"Further, after the exit of HDFC Ltd, all the exposure of HDFC to the financial system has been moved out of the non-banking financial companies / housing finance companies (NBFC/HFC) classification. This is a big positive for Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) from a liability-garnering and finer-pricing perspective, given the various regulatory caps on various liabilities streams for NBFCs/HFCs," Nomura India said.

Nomura India said Bajaj Finance continues to deliver strong numbers across the parameters and that the product launches, maintaining balance between secured and unsecured loans, and extensive usage of tech are a few of the key reasons for its sustained performance.

Bajaj Finance, Nomura India said, recently introduced new products, and plans to further expand its product lines including micro finance, and new car and tractor and gold loan financing. It believes that these products will provide support to Bajaj Finance's growth aspirations.

"While we are bullish on Bajaj Finance, its potential conversion into a bank due to size constraints is a key risk, as it would lead to declines in RoA/RoE along with a capped promoter stake and tenure of MD and CEO, Also, the inability to scale-up new businesses such as MFI and new car/tractor financing, remain the key risk from a growth perspective," the brokerage said.

