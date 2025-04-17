Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
company stock
Jio Financial's Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 crore, Rs 0.5 dividend announced

Jio Financial's Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 crore, Rs 0.5 dividend announced

Jio Financial records a 2% annual profit increase to Rs 316 crore, with an 18% revenue growth, and declares a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025 8:26 PM IST
Jio Financial's Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 316 crore, Rs 0.5 dividend announcedJio Financial shares closed 1.6% higher at Rs 246.2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Jio Financial Services reported a 2% year-on-year increase in profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year, amounting to Rs 316 crore. The board of directors has also announced a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The company saw its revenue from operations rise by 18% year-on-year to Rs 493 crore, up from Rs 418 crore in the previous year. Sequentially, the revenue increased by 13%, while profit after tax rose by 7% quarter-on-quarter, indicating strong performance and growth strategies. 

Advertisement

Jio Financial's revenue growth was accompanied by a slight decline in interest income, which fell to Rs 276 crore during the January-March 2024 period. However, the income from fees and commissions improved significantly, reaching Rs 39 crore. In the lending and leasing sector, the company's assets under management (AUM) surged to Rs 10,053 crore, up from a modest Rs 173 crore a year ago. This growth can be attributed to the company's strategic expansion into ten Tier-1 cities and enhanced partnerships with wealth management firms and banks for loan against securities (LAS) and loan against mutual funds (LAMF).

In the field of payments, Jio Payments Bank saw its customer base grow threefold year-over-year, reaching 2.31 million. The Bank also reported a CASA plus wallet balance of Rs 295 crore, a threefold increase compared to the previous year.

Advertisement
Jio Finance Ltd. – Key Highlights (As of March 31, 2025)
Metric Value Description
AUM (Assets Under Management) ₹10,053 crore Loan book size of JFL's NBFC subsidiary
Consolidated Total Income ₹2,079 crore Total revenue from all business operations
Income from Business Operations ₹349 crore Core income from lending and other financial services
Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) ₹1,594 crore Profit before provisioning for credit risk
Dividend Recommended ₹0.50 per share Dividend on face value of ₹10 per share
Monthly Active Users (MAUs) 8 million Across all JioFinance digital properties
Product Offerings Lending, Insurance, Payments, Investments Diversified financial suite to serve core consumer needs
Physical Presence 10 Tier-1 cities Hybrid model with digital + offline access
Business Correspondents (BCs) 14,000+ 6x YoY growth in Jio Payments Bank distribution network

In the payments business, Jio Payments Bank saw its customer base expand threefold year-on-year to 2.31 million users. The current and savings account (CASA) plus wallet balance also grew three times, reaching Rs 295 crore. Furthermore, Jio Payment Solutions received an online payment aggregator licence during the fourth quarter, strengthening its foothold in the digital payment sector. Additionally, in the insurance broking segment, the company expanded its partner network to 34 insurance companies and introduced 61 direct-to-customer plans, aiming to enhance customer experience through a digital DIY platform.

Advertisement

Jio Financial Services, formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments, is a financial services company based in Mumbai and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The company provides various financial products, such as lending, insurance broking, and digital payment solutions.

On the stock market front, Jio Financial shares closed 1.6% higher at Rs 246.2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting investor confidence in the company's financial performance and strategic decisions. The positive market response underscores the company's efforts to diversify its offerings and refine customer experiences via digital platforms. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 17, 2025 8:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    Top StoriesTOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today