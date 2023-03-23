JK Tyre shares extend gains, jump 5% today amid heavy volumes; here's why

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd surged in Thursday's trade, extending their gains for the third straight session. The stock jumped 5.45 per cent today to hit a day high of Rs 158.60 over its previous close of Rs 150.40. Around 3.05 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was more than double the two-week average volume of 1.13 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 4.72 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,799.34 crore.

The sharp movement in JK Tyre's share price came after it was announced that World Bank Group member International Finance Corporation (IFC) would invest $30 million (about Rs 240 crore) to pick a 5.60 per cent stake in the tyremaker.

"IFC's investment will part-finance the expansion of manufacturing capacities and integrate advanced, resource-efficient technologies in the production of commercial and passenger car radial tyres which have better safety and longevity. IFC will hold a 5.60 per cent stake in the tyre major through an issue of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) on a preferential basis," JK Tyre stated in a release.

The investment aims to bolster the company's capital structure and increase production of energy-efficient radial tyres by more than 10 per cent -- from 32 million to over 35 million tyres a year by 2025.

On IFC's investment, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre, said, "It will be utilised for the expansion of projects, which are not only growth-oriented but are also committed to promoting sustainable development and enhancing societal value creation. Innovation and technology are at the core of each of our products, which keeps us ahead of the curve to meet the needs of our customers."

The automotive industry accounts for almost 49 per cent of India's manufacturing GDP, with tyre manufacturers contributing to 2 per cent. The demand is expected to grow further.

Wendy Werner, India Country Head at IFC said, "Our partnership with JK Tyre & Industries will drive their capacity expansion and scaled manufacturing of energy-efficient tyres through resource-efficient tech, low carbon solutions, and circularity. By signalling a long-term view of the industry, IFC aims to catalyse further investments and market competitiveness, and in so doing, contribute to India's goals to become both self-reliant in domestic manufacturing, and a global manufacturing hub. We are unlocking the potential of India's manufacturing sector to drive job creation and sustainable growth."

On the technical front, the stock was last seen trading higher than the 5-day, 20- and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.89. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 25.97.

JK Tyre has an average target price of Rs 150.50, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77 per cent. The scrip has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded almost flat in late-morning deals as losses in technology and state-owned lenders countered gains in consumer goods and metal stocks.

