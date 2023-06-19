JSPL shares: Kotak upgrades the metal counter; Here's what other brokerages say

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has upgraded shares of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and the brokerage firm sees a strong upside of 36 per cent from its previous close. The domestic brokerage firm has upgraded the stock to 'buy' rating from the previously given 'reduce' tag.



Not only Kotak but a host of brokerage firms are positive on Jindal Steel and Power and they also see an up to 38 per cent upside in the stock on the back of domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices slide further on demand blues and monetary support and production curtailments in China.



Kotak sees the next 12 months as a transformational period for JSPL as various projects are lined up for commissioning. JSPL’s capacity would increase by 65 per cent in two phases while higher backward and forward integration over FY2024-26E would structurally lift its margin profile.



"We estimate EBITDA and EPS CAGR of 19 per cent and 17 per cent and 33 per cent and 27 per cent over the next 3 and 5 years, respectively. A large part of growth capex should be met by internal accruals with net debt/EBITDA to peak at 0.8 times in FY2025E. A sector-leading growth profile along with the strongest balance sheet makes a strong case for re-rating," it said.



The brokerage has increased its fair value by 28 per cent to Rs 740 and upgraded the stock to buy. JSPL remains its top pick in the sector, suggesting an upside of 36 per cent from its previous close at Rs 544.



Earlier this month, Nuvama Institutional Equities also maintained its 'buy' rating on JSPL with a target price at Rs 737, on the back of the strong balance sheet providing a sufficient headroom for expansion and the near-term weakness in the stock should be viewed as a buying opportunity.



"JSPL’s long-term journey towards volume growth, cost control, margin expansion and strong balance sheet is intact, despite a 6-9 month delay in the proposed expansion. Its focus is to commission the first phase of the plant before FY24-end in order to avail tax benefits. The final approval to start captive coal mines and declaration of its capital allocation policy is keenly awaited," Nuvama said.



Shares of Jindal Steel and Power surged about 7 per cent to Rs 581.25 on Monday and the company commanded a total market capitalization of more than Rs 58,500 crore early in the session. However, the stock gave up its gains partially as the session progressed.



"We believe, conducive monetary policies in China are the key for maintaining regional steel prices and international iron ore prices. As a result, we retain our positive view on the ferrous space with a 'buy' rating on Jindal Steel and Power with a target price of Rs 750 on the stock," said ICICI Securities.



The main steel players in China have rolled over their list price for July 2023 sales, suggesting steel prices in China might have bottomed out in the immediate term, it said, retaining a positive view on the metal sector.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

