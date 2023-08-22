JTL Industries shares climb 4%; company announces record date for bonus issue

Shares of JTL Industries rose 4 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday after the company announced the record date for issuance of the bonus shares. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing yesterday.

The company has fixed September 7, 2023, Thursday, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company said in the exchange filing.

It means that every investor will get one bonus equity share for every one existing equity share held as of the record date. However, the proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company to be held on August 30, 2023.

Shares of JTL Industries rose to Rs 398.60 today, commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 3,300 crore. However, the stock gave up its gains partially as the session progressed. The stock had settled at Rs 384.10 on Monday.

Shares of JTL Industries have surged about 25 per cent in the year 2023 so far, while they have rallied as much as 115 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 185.70 hit in September 2022. The stock has zoomed more than 2,500 per cent from its Covid-19 lows of Rs 14.6 apiece.

For the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, JTL Industries reported a more than double net profit to Rs 25.37 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.07 crore in the same quarter previous year. The total revenue from the operations increased 38 per cent to Rs 504.80 crore in Q1FY24, from Rs 368.04 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Following the announcement of strong results for the June 2023 quarter, Antique Stock Broking had a buy rating on JTL Industries with a target price of Rs 511 per shares, while Axis Securities also gave it the similar tag with a target price of Rs 470 for the stock.

JTL Industries, formerly known as JTL Infra, is the largest producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes in India, with a capacity to produce more than 6 lakh metric tons per annum. The company also exports its products to various offshore markets.



