This micro cap stock nearly tripled investors' wealth in a month

Stock of Kaiser Corporation has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last one month. Kaiser Corporation shares closed at Rs 124.35 on April 28, 2022 against Rs 44.95 on March 28, 2022, translating into gains of 176.64 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex fell 0.13 per cent during the period.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the micro cap stock a month ago would have grown to Rs 2.76 lakh today. The stock closed 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 124.35, a record high, in the previous session. The share was stuck in the upper circuit through the session.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at Rs 124.35 against the previous close of Rs 118.45 on BSE. A total of 0.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.65 lakh on the BSE.

Also read: Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Market cap of the company rose to Rs 654.34 crore on BSE. In Q4 of the previous fiscal, 1,767 public shareholders held 40.48 per cent stake or 2.13 crore shares in the firm.

Nine promoters held 59.52 per cent stake or 3.13 crore shares in the last quarter. 1,729 public shareholders held 13.41 lakh shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 5.95 per cent with individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh.

One public shareholder held 2.5 lakh shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 0.48 per cent with individual share capital over Rs 2 lakh.

Also read: Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

On a quarterly basis, the firm's net loss narrowed to Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2021 quarter against Rs 0.62 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal. However, sales zoomed 545 per cent to Rs 6.97 crore in Q3 of the last fiscal against Rs 1.08 crore in Q3 of the fiscal ended March 2021.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit fell 161.29 per cent from a profit of Rs 0.62 crore in the September 2021 quarter. Sales too fell 33 per cent from Rs 10.39 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Kaiser Corporation Limited provides printing and packaging services. The company prints labels, packaging materials, magazines and cartons. Kaiser serves customers in India.

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months

Also read: Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?

( Disclaimer: This article is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a stock recommendation. Pls consult your financial advisor or an independent financial planner before taking any position in the stock. Business Today will not be responsible for any losses arising out of dealing in this stock.)