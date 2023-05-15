Kalyan Jewellers shares slip 4% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers fell after two sessions of gain today after the firm clocked a 3% fall in Q4 net profit. Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened higher at Rs 109.30 against the previous close of Rs 108.65 on BSE. However, after the earnings were announced, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 104, losing 4.28% against the previous close on BSE. Later, the stock ended 1.24% lower at Rs 107.30 on BSE. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11,052 crore. Total 7.36 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.90 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 72.23% in a year but fallen 15.14% this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalyan Jewellers stood at 58.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Kalyan Jewellers stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Kalyan Jewellers' shares stand higher than the 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 3.11 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 697.99 crore in Q4 largely due to higher expenses against a net profit of Rs 720.40 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total income climbed to Rs 3,396.42 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, from Rs 2,868.52 crore in the year-ago period, but expenses remained higher at Rs 3,268.47 crore, as against Rs 2,772.64 crore in the said period.

However, in the last fiscal, consolidated profit almost doubled to Rs 431.93 crore compared to Rs 224.03 crore in the previous financial year. Total income climbed to Rs 14,109.33 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 10,856.22 crore in the previous year.

