Kalyani Investment, other Kalyani group shares jump up to 20% today. Here's why

BF Investment hit a 20 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 350.10 while shares of Kalyani Investment Company rose 15.91 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,219.15 on BSE

BF Investment has stakes in group companies such as BF Utilities, Bharat Forge, Hikal, Kalyani Steels, Automotive Axles BF Investment has stakes in group companies such as BF Utilities, Bharat Forge, Hikal, Kalyani Steels, Automotive Axles

Kalyani Investment Company, an investment firm of Kalyani Group, jumped 16 per cent in Monday's trade after another group investment firm BF Investment said its board may consider delisting of the company in a meeting on January 4.  Many group stocks where BF Investment has investments also gained in morning trade.

Published on: Jan 02, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 02, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
