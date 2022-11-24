Keystone Realtors shares rise 3% on market debut, commands m-cap of Rs 6,300 crore

Keystone Realtors carries out property development under the brand name ‘Rustomjee’. The company has 12 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It completed 32 projects till June 30.

The company dominates in a few MMR areas with a market share of 28 per cent in Khar, 23 per cent in Juhu, 11 per cent in Bandra East, 14 per cent in Virar, 3 per cent in Thane, and 5 per cent in Bhandup during 2017-21.

Analysts largely had 'subscribe' ratings on the IPO, even as a sharp sequential drop in pre-sales is a cause for worry. That said, the realtor has been aggressively reducing debt and is looking to partially utilise the IPO fund to reduce the debt on the books further while balancing its new projects in the pipeline, analysts noted.

Also Read: Keystone Realtors GMP suggests a tepid listing like Inox Green, Five Star on the cards

Based on conservative estimate, Choice Broking is expecting Keystone Realtors to report a 15.5 per cent rise in pre-sales collections over FY22-24E.

Top line is expected to increase 23.5 per cent CAGR to Rs 1,936.5 crore in FY24E, it said. That said, higher operating expenditures are likely to lower Ebitda and PAT margin by 378 basis points and 438 basis points, respectively. RoE is estimated at 6.9 per cent in FY24E compared with 8.5 per cent in FY22.

The brokerage had a 'subscribe with caution' rating on the issue.

Also Read: GMP update: Archean Chemical, Kaynes Technology, Inox Green, Five Star Business & Keystone Realtors