KIMS shares give up gains after initial spurt; here's what technical analysts say

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) on Monday erased a major chunk of their early gains during a volatile trading session. The stock rose 3.73 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,998.55 on NSE. It later fell 1.69 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,894.05. The scrip eventually settled 0.27 per cent higher at 1,931.90. Total traded share volume was 1,40,537 valued at Rs 27.33 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) came at Rs 15,436.16 crore.

Technical analysts largely remained 'bullish' on the counter, suggesting a Rs 2,000-plus upside target. Support on the counter could be seen at Rs 1,891.

DRS Finvest founder Ravi Singh said, "On daily charts, Krishna Institute witnessed bounce above its medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating stock is witnessing buying around the support levels in the counter. On indicator front, the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) is well placed above its 9-period RSI, hinting at strength in the stock. The stock may touch the levels of Rs 2,050 in coming trading sessions."

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "KIMS looks bullish on the daily charts with strong support at Rs 1,891. A daily close above resistance of Rs 1995 could lead to target of Rs 2,150 in the near term."

The counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30- and 50-day SMAs. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 47.72. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 58.67 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.46.

The scrip has an analyst target price of Rs 2,099, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential upside of 9 per cent in a year. It has a one-year beta of 0.32, indicating low volatility on the counter.

As of June 2023, promoters held 38.84 per cent stake in the company while public shareholders owned 61.16 per cent.

Incorporated in 1973, KIMS is one of the largest healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It provides multidisciplinary healthcare services with a key focus on tier-II and tier-III cities. The company offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

