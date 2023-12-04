KPI Green Energy shares rise 4% as subsidiary wins fresh orders

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd rallied over 4% in early deals today after the firm said its arm Sun Drops Energia Private Limited won new orders of 4.40 MW for executing solar power projects received under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ segment of the company. With the latest order win, cumulative orders of solar power projects, till date have crossed 148 plus MW under CPP segment of the company.

KPI Green Energy stock gained 4.58% to Rs 1205 on BSE. The power stock opened higher at Rs 1200.15 against the previous close of Rs 1152.20 on BSE. KPI Green Energy shares have gained 159% in 2023 and risen 156% in a year. The stock has zoomed 751% in two years.

A total of 5768 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.99 crore on BSE. Market cap of the company rose to Rs 4218.64 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 1264.95 on November 28, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 378 on December 26, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of KPI Green Energy stands at 65.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day and 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, said the company. In the first week of October, the company received orders aggregating to 12.10 MW solar power projects, out of which 3.10 MW capacity will be undertaken by KPI Green Energy. They are scheduled to be completed in various tranches in the financial year 2023-24.

KPI Green Energy is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of `Solarism' and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.

