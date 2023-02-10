KPIT Tech, Bharat Electronics & 13 other stocks to go ex-dividend; M&M, BHEL, PB Fintech Q3 results today

KPIT Technologies (KPIT Tech), Bharat Electronics, Care Ratings, Jubilant Ingrevia, NACL Industries, MAS Financial Services, Clean Science and Technology and GE Shipping are among 15 stocks that will go ex-dividend today. Evans Electric will go ex-bonus, VRL Logistics and Sportking India will turn ex- share buyback while Veer Global Infraconstruction will go ex-rights today. The day would also see companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Info Edge, BHEL, Oil India, PB Fintech, Fortis Healthcare, Nalco, and Delhivery to come out with their quarterly results.

KPIT Tech shares would turn ex-dividend today. KPIT Tech had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.45 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 2.

Bharat Electronics shares would turn ex-dividend today. Bharat Electronics had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.60 per share. The record date for the same is February 10, Friday, and the dividend will be paid on February 27.

Care Ratings shares would turn ex-dividend today. Care Ratings had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 27.

Shares of GE Shipping (Rs 7.20 per share), Jubilant Ingrevia (Rs 2,50 per share), Clean Science and Technology (Rs 2 per share), MAS Financial Services (Rs 1.8 per share), Carborundum Universal (Rs 1.50 per share), Cholamandalam Investment (Rs 1.30 per share) and GPT Infrastructure (Re 1 per share) would also go ex-dividend today.

PCBL (Rs 5.50 per share), Valiant Organics (Re 1 per share), NACL Industries (Rs 0.15 per share), Orient Cement (Rs 0.50 per share) and PH Capital (Re 0.15 per share)

Patel Engineering would go ex-rights today. Monday is also the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue. The rights issue comprised 25,78,72,409 fully paid-up shares each for an amount aggregating to Rs 324.92 crore. The issue price was fixed at Rs 12.60. The company would offer one rights share for every two fully paid-up shares held by the eligible shareholders of the Company, as on Monday.

The biggest results for the day would be that of M&M's. The auto maker is expected to report 26 per cent YoY jump in adjusted profit at Rs 1,705 crore compared with Rs 1,353 crore in the year-ago quarter, said brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher. Sales are seen rising 42.5 per cent to Rs 21,712.90 crore. Margin is seen at 12.7 per cent.

"We expect 4 per cent increase in revenue largely led by 3 per cent increase in volumes and change in product mix. Ebitda margins to improve led by easing RM costs and higher share of SUVs in the mix. PAT growth YoY to be lesser than Ebitda growth, considering lower other income (down 50 per cent) and higher depreciation (up 20 per cent)," it said.

Also read: Paytm shares gain for fourth straight session. What's driving the rally?

Also read: Adani group stock: Ambuja Cements shares down 31% in 2023. Should you buy, hold or sell?