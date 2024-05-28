Krystal Integrated shares rise 5% after strong Q4 results; stock up 11% in 2 days

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd surged more than 5 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. It is the first quarterly result by the company after its debut on Dalal Street in March this year.



Krystal Integrated reported a net profit of Rs 15.7 crore in the March 2024 quarter, up 70.3 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 9.2 crore in the year ago period, said the exchange filing. Its PAT margins increased 58 basis points (bps) to 5.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent during the period under review.



Krystal's revenue from operations grew 52 per cent YoY to Rs 292.2 crore in the March 2024 quarter from Rs from Rs 192.2 crore in the same period last financial year. Ebitda nearly doubled to Rs 18.8 crore from Rs 9.5 crore during the period under review, with ebitda margin expanding 149 bps to 6.4 per cent YoY.



Following the announcement of results, shares of Krystal Integrated Services rose 5.32 per cent to Rs 790.55 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalisation close to Rs 1,100 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 750.25 on Monday, up 5 per cent for the day. The stock has risen about 11 per cent in the last two sessions.



For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Krystal Integrated reported a 45.2 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 49 crore, with a revenue from operations coming in at Rs 1,026.8 crore, up 45.1 per cent YoY. Ebitda grew 37.8 per cent to Rs 68.7 crore, but ebitda margins for the year contracted 35 bps to 6.7 per cent.



The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share, that is 15 per cent of face value Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders’ approval, the filing added further.



Krystal Integrated Services is among leading integrated facilities management services companies, which specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration—including state government entities, municipal bodies, and other government offices—airports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail.



"The growth mainly came from a robust increase in our order book as we continued to secure new contracts. We are strategically diversifying our business by expanding our corporate partnerships to reduce our reliance on government contracts," said Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services.



"We are broadening our service offerings to include a more comprehensive portfolio. Overall, we have entered the new fiscal year on an optimistic note and aim to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters. I would like to thank the entire team at Krystal and all our stakeholders for their continued support," he added.



The company had raised a total of Rs 300.13 crore via its initial stake sale, by selling shares for Rs 715 apiece. The stock is up 10 per cent from its issue price. However, it scaled highs of Rs 1,023.75 in April 2024, but the stock corrected about 30 per cent since those levels.