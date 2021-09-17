Rs 60 to Rs 639: This stock turned into a multibagger in six months

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share has delivered over 900% returns to shareholders in six months. The share has surged from Rs 60.50 on March 16, 2021 to Rs 639 today, translating into 956.19% returns in last six months. In comparison, Sensex has surged 19.67% during the period. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Kwality Pharmaceuticals stock on March 16 this year would have turned into Rs 10.49 lakh today.

The stock rose 4.75% or by Rs 28.95 to an all time high of Rs 639 today and hit 52-week low of Rs 48 on January 5, 2021.

Total 0.18 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.09 crore on BSE today.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 663.04 crore.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share has gained 1,058% since the beginning of this year and risen 1051.35% in one year.

For the quarter ended June 2021, seven promoters held 54.13% stake and 141 public shareholders owned 45.87% stake in the firm.

87 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and 28 shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds did not hold any stake in the firm at the end of June quarter.

The pharma firm has outperformed its peers in terms of stock market returns in six months. While share of Divis Labs has gained 53.73%, Hikal Ltd stock has risen 336.28% since March 16.

Stock of pharma player Lupin fell 6.76% in six months and Aarti Drugs lost 10.21% during the period.

However, investors should consider the firm's financials before dealing in the stock.The firm last reported its quarterly earnings for the quarter ended March 2017.

Net profit rose to Rs 15.42 crore for fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 8.43 crore profit for fiscal ended March 2020. For fiscal ended March 2017, net profit stood at Rs 3.44 crore.

On an yearly basis, sales zoomed 88.56% to Rs 261.50 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 138.68 crore sales for March 2020 fiscal.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered strong profit growth of 57.77% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over last 5 years.

BSE has placed the share under ASM LT: stage 2

Under Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM), exchanges place a share under trading curbs after the stock becomes excessively volatile. In the long term, investors will be protected against wide downswing in such stocks.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals manufactures and exports pharmaceutical formulations in liquid orals, dry syrups, tablets, capsules, sterile powder for injections, small volume injectables, ointments, external preparations and oral rehydration solution (ORS).

