L&T shares among top Sensex, Nifty gainers: Check target price post Q1 earnings

L&T shares rose nearly 4 per cent today after the construction and engineering firm reported a 45 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,702 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock of L&T touched an intraday high of Rs 1,819, rising 3.92 per cent on BSE. It was top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty today.

On Nifty, the stock rose 3.89 per cent to Rs 1,819.50 against the previous close of Rs 1,751.25.

Larsen & Toubro stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The share has gained 12.36 per cent in one year and fallen 4.44 per cent since the beginning of this year. However, the share has gained 17.93 per cent in a month.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.54 lakh crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 35,853 crore in Q1 against Rs 29,334 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal on the back of strong growth momentum in IT and Technological services (IT&TS).

The infrastructure major also said that its international revenues in Q1 stood at Rs 13,235 crore and constituted 37 per cent of the total revenue.

The company won orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level in Q1, logging a growth of 57 per cent over corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The orders were received across diverse segments like public spaces, metros, water management & waste water, minerals and metal, factories, data centers, defence, power transmission and distribution and hydrocarbon offshore sectors, L&T stated.

Moreover, the consolidated order book of the group was at record Rs 363,448 crore as on June 30, 2022, with international orders having a share of 28 per cent.

Here's look at what brokerages said after the firm's Q1 earnings.

Prabhudas Lilladher has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a reduced target price of Rs 2,030.

"We believe that L&T is well-placed to benefit from overall diversified tender prospects with better order conversion in domestic market, significant traction in capex from oil exporting countries and expected uptick in private capex. Given companies focus on diversification of non-core assets, prudent working capital management, diversification into new business (hydrogen, green EPC), improving operational performance of Hyderabad Metro and continued execution momentum, we revised upwards our estimate by 0.7/3.9 per cent for FY23/24. The stock is currently trading at PE of 23x/20x FY23/FY24E. We maintain our 'Buy' rating on stock with revise target price of Rs 2,030(Rs 2,091 earlier), factoring in revised valuation for subsidiary businesses," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

Jefferies has given a buy call for the stock with a target price of Rs 2,215.

"Order flow growth was strong at 57 per cent YoY, driven by both domestic & international segments. Management maintained its 12-15 per cent YoY order flow & revenue growth guidance," Jefferies said.

Credit Suisse said the stock looks overpriced and gave a target price of Rs 2,000 for a year.

The firm's Q1 show was slightly below expectations, with revenue of Rs 35,800 crore against estimate of Rs 37,900 crore) and EBITDA of Rs 3,950 crore against credit Suisse's estimate of Rs 4,400 crore. Revenue disappointment is led by infra & energy (hydrocarbons) segment. Also, the firm logged lower margins in infra and hi-tech manufacturing.

CLSA has given a target price of Rs 2,050 with buy call.

The international brokerage said strong order momentum continues. In case of Hyderabad Metro, there has been a rapid rebound in traffic and loss has reduced by 31 per cent YoY. The firm's FY23 guidance is robust as it sees a 12-15 per cent rise in inflows and execution with 30 bps higher margins, added CLSA.