Laurus Labs, Coforge, Dabur India to go ex-dividend; stock split, buyback & more

A total of ten stocks including Laurus Labs, Coforge, Dabur India, Navin Fluorine International, Transport Corporation of India (TCI), Vaibhav Global and VIP Industries will go ex-dividend on Thursday. Today is the ex-date for amalgamation for Apollo Tricoat Tubes and also the ex-date for the split of Confidence Futuristic Energetech shares.

Coforge will go ex-dividend today. The company board had approved an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share. The record date for the same is November 4.

Dabur India had announced a dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The scrip will go ex-dividend today and the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders from November 17 onwards.

Laurus Labs will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Re 0.80 per share. The record date for the same is November 4. The dividend amount will be paid on or after November 15, 2022.

Allsec Technologies (Rs 20 per share dividend), Crisil (Rs 10 per share), Navin Fluorine International (Rs 5 per share), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (Rs 5 per share), VIP Industries (Rs 2.5 per share), TCI (Rs 2.5 per share) and Vaibhav Global (Rs 1.5 per share) will also go ex-dividend today.

Today is the ex-date for the amalgamation of Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog, Apollo Tricoat Tubes and APL Apollo Tubes. Confidence Futuristic Energetech, on the other hand, will go ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure will hold a board meeting to consider a preferential issue of shares during the day. Family Care Hospitals board will consider a proposal of rights issue.

HDFC, Adani Enterprises, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, Bank of India, Devyani International, UCO Bank and Ajanta Pharma are among dozen of companies that are scheduled to report their September quarter results later in the day.

