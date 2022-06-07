LIC shareholders lose Rs 1.23 lakh crore in 16 sessions, what's next ?

Stock of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) fell to a record low amid bearish market sentiment today. LIC stock declined 3.24 per cent intraday to Rs 752.15 against the previous close of Rs 777.40 on BSE.

The market capitalisation of the public sector insurer fell to Rs 4,76,556 crore today against a market cap of Rs 6,00,242 crore, going by the upper price band of India's largest initial public offer.

With today's fall, shareholders of LIC have lost Rs 1,23,686 crore in the last 16 trading sessions. The stock has fallen 15.29 per cent or Rs 115.05 from its listing price after two weeks of market debut. The share made a weak listing on May 17, opening at a discount of 8.62 per cent against the IPO issue price. The company offered its stock in a price band of Rs 902- Rs 949. It was listed at Rs 867.20 on BSE.

On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 872, 8.11 per cent lower to the IPO price.

Here's a look at what experts said on how investors should approach the stock when it has hit record low.

Prasant Bhansaali, Director - Mehta Equities said, "At current price, it can be accumulated with at least 3 years perspective. It will remain under pressure for some more time as anchor investors will be free to exit after 16th June. But considering the relative cheap valuation at lower levels it will find interest from domestic retail and HNI investors. Institutional investor will wait for some more time before they start buying it."

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "The insurance giant, LIC Ltd. is currently trading below its IPO price. The issue was priced at a price to the embedded value of 1.1 times, which is a discount compared to its domestic as well as global peers. This valuation discounts concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability and revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short-term persistency ratios. However, we believe India's highly underserved life insurance market is still in its infancy and is well-positioned to capitalize on the enormous growth potential. LIC has a number of competitive advantages, including a strong brand value, a massive network of agents, and an enviable distribution network. So, investors with a long-term view can buy this stock at current market price and follow a buy on dip strategy."



Sunil Damania, Chief Investment officer, MarketsMojo said, "When LIC recently came out with its IPO, we had advised investors to avoid investing in it. This is because, at that point in time, we believed that the company's valuation and the one that it was asking for was a little rich. Besides, the market would always be cautious that the Govt of India would keep diluting its stake in LIC IPO now and then to meet SEBI guidelines. However, looking at the current market situation and how the stock has corrected post-IPO, we believe that LIC, even at this level, may continue to underperform going forward. Hence, we advise investors to stay away from LIC."