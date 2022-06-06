LIC stock falls 2%, market cap dips below Rs 5 lakh crore

Shares of the insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) fell nearly 2 per cent in early trade amid weak market sentiment today. LIC stock declined 1.71 per cent to Rs 786.60 against the previous close of Rs 800.25 on BSE. The market capitalisation of the public sector insurer fell to Rs 4,97, 334 crore today against a market cap of Rs 6,00,242 crore, going by the upper price band of India's largest initial public offer.

With today's fall, shareholders of LIC have lost Rs 102,908 crore in the last 15 trading sessions due to weak investor sentiment .

LIC stock hit its all-time low of Rs 786.60 today as investor sentiment remained weak around the stock of India's largest insurer.

The stock has fallen 9.29 per cent or Rs 80.6 from its listing price within two weeks of its market debut.

Cannot compare latest quarterly profit with earlier ones: LIC

The share made a weak debut on May 17, listing at a discount of 8.62 per cent against the IPO issue price. The company offered its stock in a price band of Rs 902- Rs 949. It was listed at Rs 867.20 on BSE.

On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 872, 8.11 per cent lower to the IPO price.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global has initiated coverage on LIC with a 'hold' rating. It has fixed a target price of Rs 875.

Going by Emkay Global's estimates, the stock may not be able to generate a profit for its IPO investors for quite some time.

The target price is nearly 9 percent higher than the market price of the stock. The brokerage also termed the stock as "the elephant that can't dance."

Instead of LIC, the brokerage is in favour of investing in the company's private peers.

LIC Q4 results: Net profit drops 18% to Rs 2,372 cr; maiden dividend of Rs 1.50 announced

"While we appreciate LIC's market-leading position and comfortable valuations, we prefer private sector peers that have better growth, profitability and therefore higher return on Embedded Value (RoEV) prospects," wrote Avinash Singh and Mahek Shah of Emkay Global.

LIC's value of new business (VNB) accretion at around 1-1.5 per cent of enterprise value (EV) from FY25 fares poorly with around 8-11 per cent of EV being accrued as value of new business (VoNB) for private sector peers, Emkay said.

LIC's EV is largely an outcome of par and non-par fund bifurcation exercise undertaken in H1FY22, the brokerage added.