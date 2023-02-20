L&T, Tata Steel & Crisil: What should be your strategy for today's session

Indian equity benchmarks climbed in Monday's session after a muted opening, led by gains in technology, consumer goods, financials and banks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 261 points or 0.43 per cent to trade at 61,263; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 53 points or 0.29 per cent higher to trade at 17,997. However, US Federal Reserve's rate hike worries and North Korea firing more ballistic missiles kept investors cautious. Domestic benchmarks snapped their three-day winning streak in the previous session and settled lower. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore, as per exchange data.

Select stocks such as Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Tata Steel and Crisil could be on traders' radar today. Here's what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst, Arihant Capital Markets said on these stocks:

L&T | Current market price (CMP): Rs 2,227| Stop loss: Rs 2,130 | Target: Rs 2,350-2,450

The stock is maintaining a higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts. Further, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is gaining strength and the stock is outperforming the benchmark indices. Hence, one can buy at CMP of 2,227 with a stop loss placed at Rs 2,130 for a target between Rs 2,350 and Rs 2,450 levels in a couple of weeks.

Tata Steel |CMP:Rs 112 | Stop loss: Rs 121 | Target: Rs 104-96

The stock trend remains down. The scrip has taken support at 150-day SMA (Rs 107) and is seeing a pullback rally. Hence, one can hold their short position with a stop loss placed at Rs 121 for a target between Rs 104 and Rs 96 levels in the next couple of weeks.

Crisil | CMP: Rs 3,130 | Stop loss: Rs 3,000| Target: Rs 3,300-3,380

The stock has tested the 200-day SMA (Rs 3,156) by making a high of Rs 3,217 and has closed below it. However, the RSI is gaining momentum, hence one can hold with a stop loss of Rs 3,000 and any daily close above the 200-day SMA (Rs 3,156) would propel the upside momentum. In such a scenario, the stock may test a target between Rs 3,300 and Rs 3,380 levels in a couple of weeks.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)



Also read: Tata group stock: 3 reasons why Tata Motors shares can jump over 20% in next 12 months

Also read: Adani Green, Adani Total, Adani Power, Adani Enerprises shares need up to 410% rally to revisit 52-week highs