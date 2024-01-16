L&T Tech Q3 results: Net profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 336 crore; revenue up 12%

L&T Technology Services Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent rise, at Rs 336 crore, in its year-on-year (YoY) net profit for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (Q3 FY24). The company's revenue surged 12 per cent to Rs 2,422 crore during the same period.

During the quarter under review, the company said signed a total of six $10 million plus TCV deals across all industry segments that include one $40 million deal and one $20 million deal. Additionally, it signed two significant empanelment agreements.

US dollar revenue came at $290.7 million, registering a growth of 11 per cent YoY. EBIT (Earnings before interest and taxes) margin was at 17.2 per cent.

"We have made notable progress in each of our new-technology focus areas – AI, software defined vehicles (SDV) and cybersecurity. In AI, we filed 53 patents across segments like Transportation, Medical and Industrial Products. We had our first major win in SDV with a US OEM to define the architecture of their next generation automobiles. And continuing our SWC leveraged global deal wins, we won a $10M plus deal in cybersecurity. These wins are a testimony to our differentiated offerings that enable us to become strategic partners to our customers," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Tech.

All 5 segments grew positively for the second quarter in a row giving us 1 per cent sequential growth despite the seasonal softness, he added.

At the end of Q3 FY24, the patents portfolio of L&T Tech stood at 1,249, out of which 811 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by the company.

Employee strength during the December 2023 quarter was at 23,298.

The Q3 numbers were announced post-market hours. The stock today slipped 1.79 per cent to close at Rs 5,346.85.

