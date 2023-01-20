LTIMindtree Q3 results: Net profit declines 16% to Rs 1,000 cr qoq, dividend declared at Rs 20/share

IT Firm LTIMindtree Ltd on Friday reported 16% drop in consolidated profit at Rs 1,000 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 1,189 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 5% to Rs 8,620 crore as compared to Rs 8,228 crore in Q2FY23.

The merged entity reported its first ever quarterly results on Friday.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.