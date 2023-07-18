LTIMindtree shares at Rs 3,940? Nomura cuts target for Nifty stock, sees 23% downside

LTIMindtree Ltd is unlikely to clock double-digit growth in FY24, said Nomura India after the IT firm's miss on June quarter earnings. The brokerage has cut its target price on the recent Nifty entrant to Rs 3,940 from Rs 4,020, suggesting a potential 23.3 per cent downside for the stock.

LTIMindtree Ltd reported a 4.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,152.30 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 1,106.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit was up 3.4 per cent. Revenue for the quarter rose 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 8,702.10 crore from Rs 7,644.20 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue stood at $1,058.70 million in dollar terms , flat ( up 0.1 per cent) when compared with the March quarter's $1,057.50 million and up 8.1 per cent over June 2022 quarter's $979.50 million. In constant currency terms, sales grew 8.2 per cent YoY.

Nomura India said LTIMindtree's sequential dollar revenue growth fell short of its estimate of 0.5 per cent. EBIT margin at 16.7 per cent was marginally below Nomura's estimate of 16.8 per cent.

The LTIMindtree management said that clients have been pausing discretionary projects in many cases, leading to slowing ramp-up, while increasing focus on cost take out projects. It further noted that while it had earlier expected the delay in decision-making by clients to end in Q1FY24, the trend continues hurting revenue growth outlook for FY24.

"While we think revenue growth is likely to improve from Q1 level (of 0.1 per cent QoQ CC growth), achieving double-digit entails a strong 4.5 per cent QoQ growth in the next three quarters of FY24F, which we view as very difficult. 2HFY24F should benefit from usual seasonality of pass-through revenues, in our view. We lower our FY24F dollar revenue growth expectation from 9.5 per cent to 9 per cent," Nomura said.

LTIMindtree noted that it would undergo salary increment cycle in Q2FY24.Nomura India said it expects LTIMindtree to exit 4QFY24F with EBIT margin of 17.5 per cent and record EBIT margin of 16.6 per cent (up 40 bps YoY in FY24 and 17.6 per cent in FY25.

The brokerage has lowered its FY24-25 EPS estimate by 2 per cent to factor in the Q1 results. Nomura said its FY24-25 EPS forecast is 3 per cent lower than consensus estimate.

"The stock is currently trading at 26 times FY25F EPS. We maintain our Reduce rating on the stock," it said.

