Lupin share price falls over 5% after USFDA observations on Goa plant

Lupin share price fell in trade today after the US health regulator made two observations following the inspection of its Goa plant and cautioned that the facility may be subject to regulatory action.

Lupin share price fell declined 5.43 per cent to Rs 721.50 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares dropped 5.67 per cent to Rs 720. Lupin share price opened at a loss of 2.48% at 744 in trade today compared to the previous close of 762.95 on BSE. Lupin share price has lost 11.87% since the beginning of this year and dipped 0.235 during the last one year.

A PTI report said USFDA may withhold approval of pending applications in which this facility is listed.

The company has received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), classifying the inspection conducted at its Goa facility between January 28 to February 8, 2019, as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The inspection at the Goa facility had closed with two observations, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

"The USFDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed," the company added.

The Mumbai-based drug maker, however, said it does not believe that the classification would have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility. The company is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and is hopeful of a positive outcome, it added.

With PTI inputs

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal