M-cap of 6 of 10 top 10 companies zoom over Rs 1.11 lakh cr; Infosys, TCS top gainers

Six of the top 10 most valued firms added Rs 1,11,220.5 crore to their overall market valuation last week. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as lead gainers.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap), whereas, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) witnessed a fall in their m-cap.

The market capitalisation of TCS soared Rs 30,961.06 crore to Rs 12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top 10 companies, while Infosys added Rs 29,807.59 crore to its m-cap which stood at Rs 6,70,915.93 crore last week.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 19,838.88 crore to Rs 8,36,426.69 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 14,234.76 crore to Rs 3,82,642.72 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 12,775.99 crore to Rs 4,49,166.77 crore and that of HDFC by Rs 3,602.22 crore to Rs 4,52,778.40 crore.

In contrast, RIL market capitalisation declined by Rs 76,548.77 crore to Rs 13,34,009.02 crore. HUL's m-cap diminished by Rs 7,424.7 crore to Rs 5,75,449.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 5,084.82 crore to Rs 3,43,934.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance's mcap declined by Rs 763.55 crore to Rs 3,66,662.44 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent.