M-cap of 6 top valued firms falls by Rs 91,147 crore

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of six of the top 10 most valued companies took a combined hit of Rs 91,147.28 crore last week. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the losers' chart.

Other firms that suffered losses in their m-cap comprised Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and ICICI Bank. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance posted gains in their market valuation.

The m-cap of RIL dived by Rs 43,574.83 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore and that of TCS plunged by Rs 43,574.83 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore. HUL's market cap dipped by Rs 9,139.9 crore to reach Rs 5,75,555.28 crore and that of Infosys tumbled Rs 1,981.5 crore to Rs 6,65,930.24 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 1,102.33 crore to Rs 4,42,302.42 crore State Bank of India's by Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 3,78,046.54 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 11,689.01 crore to Rs 8,30,002.67 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 8,332.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,70,380.58 crore.

HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 3,909.44 crore to Rs 4,50,850.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 763.21 crore to Rs 3,41,000.47 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 companies' chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank in that order.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 98.48 points or 0.18 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI.)