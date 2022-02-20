M-cap of five of top-10 companies adds Rs 86,000 cr; TCS top gainer

The market valuation of five of top 10 most valued companies jumped by Rs 85,712.56 crore last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS zoomed Rs 36,694.59 crore to Rs 14,03,716.02 crore, PTI reported.

Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) market valuation jumped by Rs 32,014.47 crore to reach Rs 16,39,872.16 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) climbed Rs 12,781.78 crore to stand at Rs 5,43,225.5 crore.

Besides, HDFC added Rs 2,703.68 crore, taking its m-cap to Rs 4,42,162.93 crore. The market valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at Rs 4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of Rs 1,518.04 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank slipped by Rs 3,399.6 crore to Rs 8,38,529.6 crore and that of Infosys went down by Rs 5,845.84 crore to Rs 7,17,944.43 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 28,779.7 crore to Rs 5,20,654.76 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by Rs 12,360.59 crore to Rs 4,60,019.1 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation stood at Rs 3,91,416.78 crore, a decline of Rs 961.11 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

(With PTI inputs.)