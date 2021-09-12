M-cap of five of top 10 valued cos zoom over Rs 62,000 cr; RIL biggest gainer

The market valuation of five of the top 10 most valued firms jumped to Rs 62,508.32 last week. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerged as the biggest gainer.

Other gainers on the list included Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), and the State Bank of India (SBI).

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took a hit in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

Also Read: M-cap of 9 most valued cos surges over Rs 2.93 lakh cr, RIL lead gainer

RIL's m-cap zoomed Rs 23,582.73 crore to reach Rs 15,37,600.23 crore at close on Thursday, making it the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 15,377.67 crore to Rs 3,76,917.83 crore, while that of HDFC jumped by Rs 12,836.43 crore to Rs 5,11,126.48 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 9,997.52 crore to touch Rs 6,59,941.45 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 713.97 crore to Rs 3,85,721.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 18,347.3 crore to Rs 14,02,587.80 crore.

Also Read: ICICI Bank enters Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap club, stock up 39% so far in 2021

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped Rs 5,824.68 crore to Rs 4,48,383.08 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 4,429.22 crore to Rs 8,67,933.20 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 3,605.59 crore to Rs 7,17,639.19 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined Rs 3,013.49 crore to Rs 4,99,218.97 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 175.12 points or 0.30 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI.)