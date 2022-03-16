Macrotech Developers shares gain 4% after Mauritius arm prepays $170 mn debt

Shares of realty firm Macrotech Developers gained over 4% today after the firm said its arm Lodha Developers International Ltd, Mauritius has prepaid $170 million (approx. Rs 1,298 crore) of debt after recording better sales performances in its two projects in London. Macrotech Developers stock has gained after two days of fall.

The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,080, rising 4.24% against the previous close of Rs 1,036.05 on BSE.

Macrotech Developers stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The share has lost 15% since the beginning of this year.

A total of 4,587 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 48.27 lakh in early trade. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 50,635 crore on the BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,538.65 on December 1, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 412 on April 19, 2021.

Macrotech Developers said that its wholly owned subsidiary has redeemed "Notes of principal amount $170,000,000".

The redeemed notes shall be cancelled and delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The remaining Notes of $55,000,000 continue to be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd, the real estate player said in a communication to the bourses.

The firm clocked best-ever quarter of sales of 191 million pounds (around Rs 1,900 crore) in the third quarter (Q3FY22).

The company in January this year said the $225 million bonds were likely to be repaid fully in the next four months from the sales proceeds, well in advance to their scheduled maturity of March 2023.

In a related development, Moody's Investors Service ("Rating Agency") has revised the rating of the USD Senior Notes listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange from B3 to B2 with a positive outlook. The coupon rate for secured senior notes (due 2023) issued by Lodha Developers International Limited is 14%.

Macrotech Developers is engaged in the business of real estate property development in India and United Kingdom (UK). It has a portfolio of housing projects, premium and luxury housing projects, industrial and logistics park segments.

