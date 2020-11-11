M&M share rises 4% after Q2 earnings beat estimates

Mahindra & Mahindra share rose 4% in early trade today after the automaker reported Q2 earnings that came above estimates. Share of M&M gained 4% to Rs 644 against previous close of Rs 619 on BSE.

The stock has gained 5.43% in last six days. Mahindra & Mahindra share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap share has risen 9% in one year and gained 18% since the beginning of this year.

Total 1.88 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 11.91 crore on BSE. Market cap of the auto firm rose to Rs 78,246 crore. Revenues of the company increased 6 per cent to Rs 11,590 crore in Q2 against Rs 10,935 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Tractor sales rose 31 per cent to 89,597 units in the July-September period as compared to 68,359 units a year ago.

The firm reported a 88 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 162 crore in Q2 hit by impairment losses. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,355 crore in the same quarter last year. The results include figures of its commercial vehicle unit, Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers.

Excluding impairment losses, profit fell just 3 per cent to Rs 1,311 crore as compared to Q2 FY20, despite a substantial fall in other income in the current quarter as compared to the previous year's same quarter.

"The exceptional items on account of impairments have led to a drop in the profit after tax in the current quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year," M&M said.

