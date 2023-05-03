Manappuram Finance shares tank 12% as ED conducts searches at promoter residence

Shares of Manappuram Finance extended losses and were trading 12 per cent lower in Wednesday's trade as Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at multiple locations on Manappuram group's premises in Thrissur, Kerala. Searches were also carried out at the headquarters and residence of promoter VP Nandakumar.

Following the development, the stock declined 12 per cent to hit a low of Rs 114 on BSE. A total of 15.58 lakh shares traded so far against a two-week average of 2.85 lakh shares. Against buy orders of 3,60,228 shares, there were sell orders of 4,60,089 shares at 12.45 pm.

The searches are being carried out by ED on allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than Rs 150 crore from the public without the RBI approval. It is suspected that the group was doing large scale cash transactions without following KYC norms.

The news came at a time when the board of Manappuram Finance was considering issuances of debt securities later this month. The company was considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore and offshore securities market by public issue, on private placement basis or through issuing commercial papers.

"Based on the prevailing market conditions, the board of directors/ financial resources and management committee/ debenture committee of the board of directors of the company may consider and approve issuances of debt securities during the month of May, 2023, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the board/respective committee may deem fit," the company said on April 29.

