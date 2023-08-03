Mankind Pharma shares zoom 9% on Q1 earnings; key details

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd rose over 9% in early deals after the pharma firm reported a 66% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the June 2023 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 494 crore in Q1 against Rs 298 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue rose 18% YoY to Rs 2579 crore in Q1FY24. Meanwhile, Mankind Pharma shares rose 9.24% to Rs 1900.15 against the previous close of Rs 1739.20 on BSE.

Mankind Pharma stock has gained 9.22% in a month. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 73,057 crore on BSE. A total of 0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.64 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Mankind Pharma stock stands at 46.2, signaling the stock is trading neither in the oversold nor overbought zone.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43% YoY to Rs 660 crore in Q1FY24. EBITDA margins expanded by a strong 450 basis points YoY to 25.60%.

The domestic business logged a robust 14% YoY growth in the June quarter. The secondary sales rose 12.5%, thereby outperforming the industry by 1.5 times. The company logged a volume growth of 4.3%, compared to the industry growth of 1.4%.

Exports business witnessed a growth of 214% YoY in Q1FY24 aided by certain one-off opportunities in the US.

Rajeev Juneja - Vice Chairman & Managing Director said, "We have started the year on a healthy note, with strong double digit growth in sales and profitability. The pharma segment outperformed the IPM by 1.5X led by volume led growth and highest ever chronic share. Our consumer healthcare segment maintained dominant brand leadership in respective categories. We have also seen positive results of our prior initiatives to improve profitability, with EBITDA growing 43% YoY."

On May 9 this year, shares of Mankind Pharma listed at a premium of 20.37% against the issue price at Rs 1,300 apiece. The IPO price was fixed at Rs 1,080.

The Rs 4,326-crore IPO of Mankind Pharma was subscribed 15.32 times. This was primarily driven by strong interest from qualified institutional investors.

