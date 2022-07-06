Marico stock falls 2% on decline in Q1 volume

Shares of FMCG major Marico fell over 2 per cent today after the firm logged a volume decline ''in mid-single digits'' in its India business, as the sector continued to witness ''tepid demand'' as rising retail inflation exerted pressure on the share of wallet.

Marico stock slipped up to 2.39 per cent to Rs 480.9 against the previous close of Rs 492.65 on BSE. Marico stock trades higher than 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has lost 5.2 per cent in a year and fallen 2.71 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 1.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.63 crore. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 64,180 crore on BSE.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 606 on October 18, 2021 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 455.80 on January 27, 2022. Current trends indicate that consumers ''titrated consumption'' in some nonessential categories and either ''downgraded among brands or switched to smaller packs'' in the essential categories, said Marico.

''In the given context, India business volumes declined in mid-single digits. The performance was particularly dragged by a sharp drop in Saffola Oils. Excluding Saffola Oils, the India business posted marginal volume growth. Parachute Coconut Oil recorded a minor volume decline,'' said Marico in its quarterly update for Q1 FY23.

However, premium discretionary categories fared relatively better in the April-June quarter because of a lower base and lower consumption dip in the upper-income consumer segment.

Citi has maintained its buy rating on Marico. The brokerage gave a target price of Rs 595, a 21 per cent upside in the stock. It expects a steady business outlook for Marico.

Citi said Marico's gross margin remains strong but the demand in India continues to soften. The brokerage sees numbers to be aided by the company's go-to-market initiative, and the company is also foraying into food and digital-first brands.

On the other hand, global research firm CLSA has maintained its 'underperform' rating with a target price of Rs 530 per share.

"Lower commodity costs aid margin but weak demand outlook is a concern. We see its India revenue declining in low single digits while international constant currency revenue is likely to grow in the high teens," the brokerage firm said. "Gross margin is likely to see a YoY recovery but should stay flat QoQ," CLSA added.