Market overlooks BJP poll defeat: Sensex closes 190 points higher, Nifty above 10,550-mark

Indian benchmark indices ended a choppy session higher, with Sensex surging nearly 200 points and Nifty reclaiming psychological level of 10,550, led by strong buying across consumer durable, pharma, banking and information technology stocks.The market staged a smart recovery after weak opening as investors hold their nerves ahead of the final outcome of the state assembly elections results.

The BSE SENSEX closed at 35,150.01, up by 190.29 points, or by 0.54 per cent and the NSE Nifty ended higher by 60.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 10,549.15.

Early today, Singapore Nifty futures tumbled 2 per cent to 10,300, indicating a possible bloodbath at stock and currency markets.

The market sentiment was supported by strong buying across consumer durable, pharma, banking and information technology stocks.

During the session, which saw a 781-point swing for the Sensex, the market shrugged off initial jittery ahead of the final outcome of the state assembly elections results. Election trends during the market closing hour showed that BJP was in fray to form government in Madhya Pradesh.

Urjit Patel's move to quit as the Governor of the Reserve Bank is a jolt to investors as it shakes investor trust in its autonomy and will have an impact on the markets, warned analysts.

In line with expectations, the BSE SENSEX opened 362 points lower at 34,597, and the NSE Nifty at 10,377, down 112 points.

Analysts were expecting markets to react sharply to Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel's sudden resignation and possible defeat for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly elections.

