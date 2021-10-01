Maruti Suzuki shares slip over 3% as chip shortage hits production

Maruti Suzuki shares fell over 3% today after India's largest carmaker said it expects total vehicle production volume in October at two of its plants - Haryana and Gujarat - to be around 60% of normal levels due to a shortage of semiconductors.

Maruti stock touched an intraday low of Rs 7,093.5 falling up to 3.25% against previous close of Rs 7,334.80 on BSE.

The large cap share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 5.64% in one year but lost 6.18% since the beginning of this year. Total 0.17 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 12.80 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.16 lakh crore on BSE. The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 8,400 on January 13, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 6,301 on February 24, 2021.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of October'21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company in Gujarat," the carmaker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 60% of normal production," the statement noted.

Maruti's rival Mahindra and Mahindra had also warned of a hit to their production for September due to the shortage.