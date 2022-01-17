Maruti Suzuki stock climbs over 3% as firm raises prices for fourth time in FY22

Maruti Suzuki share rose over 3% today after the firm said it has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The auto stock rose 3.55% to Rs 8,369 against the previous close of Rs 8,082 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.50 lakh crore.

The stock trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap share has gained 3.36% in a year and risen 11.63% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.21 crore on BSE.

The company has raised prices across its models in the range of 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent owing to an increase in various input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7 per cent. The new prices are effective from today," the auto major said.

MSI sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh, respectively.

The auto major has already hiked vehicle prices three times in 2021 by 1.4 per cent in January, 1.6 per cent in April and 1.9 per cent in September, taking the total quantum to 4.9 per cent.

Last month, the company stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in the cost of essential commodities like steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last one year.