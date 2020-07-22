This stock has gained nearly 50% in four sessions, did you miss the rally?

Share price of Matrimony.com has surged 49% in last four sessions with the small cap share hitting upper circuit of 20% in last two days. Matrimony.com share price closed at Rs 374.55 on July 16 and hit upper circuit of 20% at Rs 557.40 today translating into gains of 49% during the period.

Today's rise in share price of the matrimonial firm came after the disclosure of shareholding data for Q1.In last quarter, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their stake in Matrimony.com by more than 200 basis points (bps) to 14.74 per cent.

FPIs held 12.51 per cent stake in the company at the end of March 2020 quarter, BSE data show.

In March quarter, number of FPIs holding the shares of the firm stood at 13. In last quarter one more FPI was added to the list taking the tally to 14. The stock opened with a gain of 4.19% at Rs 464.50 today.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 557.4, a gain of 20% and closed at the same level. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 431.95, down 7.01% on BSE. Matrimony.Com share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 1.26% in a year and risen 23.88% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has climbed 52%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,269 crore on BSE. Total 0.31 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.61 crore on BSE. The firm reported a net profit of Rs 6.77 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against Rs 7.10 crore profit in Q4 of 2018-19.

For the full year ending March 31, 2020, net profit fell to Rs 29.53 crore from Rs 42.45 crore in 2018-19 fiscal. Revenues in Q4 grew 4.5 per cent to Rs 94.1 crore and for the year by 6.7 per cent to reach Rs 371.8 crore.

The firm came out with its IPO in September 2017. The initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 441%.

The Rs 500-crore IPO of online match-making portal received bids for 1,24,09,980 shares against the total issue size of 28,11,280 shares.

Matrimony.com's online competitors are Shaadi.com and Jeevansathi.com, and key offline competitors include traditional brick and mortar companies offering marriage bureau and matchmaking services as well as community associations.

Matrimony.Com Ltd is a provider of online matchmaking services in India. The company provides matchmaking services to its users in India and the Indian Diaspora through its websites, mobile sites and mobile applications.