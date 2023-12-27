Mazagon Dock, Divi's Labs & Himadri Speciality: What Mileen Vasudeo of Arihant Capital says on these 3 stocks

Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets, on Wednesday the domestic benchmarks are extended towards the higher side, which may lead to a small correction. Although, the overall view on market is positive, Vasudeo told Business Today TV.

On the stock-specific front, the market expert selected Divi's Laboratories Ltd as one of his top picks for the day. "For Divi's Labs, keep a stop loss placed at Rs 3,700. And, expected target would be around Rs 4,183-4,243 levels. In the coming year, the stock could turn into a multibbager," Vasudeo stated.

Divi's Labs was last seen trading 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 3,877.

The other which Vasudeo suggested was Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. "Keep stop loss at Rs 288. And, targets of Rs 347-360 could be possible," he mentioned. The stock was up 0.91 per cent to trade at Rs 310.30.

When asked about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, he said, "The stock is likely to head towards Rs 2,400-2,500 in a couple of weeks." Today, it was trading 0.28 per cent higher at Rs 2,295.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks started on a positive note today, led by gains across all sectors. Mid- and small-cap shares were up as well.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.79 per cent, 0.57 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,280 shares were advancing while 881 were declining on BSE.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares on a net basis during the previous session, offloading Rs 95.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 167.04 crore.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

