MCX shares rally 8% on strong Q2 results

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India climbed over 8 per cent in Tuesday's trade following the commodity derivatives bourse's September quarter results.

The scrip climbed 8.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,485.75 on BSE. This was in addition to 5.19 per cent jump the stock witnessed in the special Muhurat trading session on Monday. The company had announced its quarterly results on Saturday.

MCX has reported a 94 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 63.27 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 32.66 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue jumped 47 per cent YoY to Rs 145.64 crore from Rs 99.27 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter rose soared 68 per cent YoY to Rs 83.84 crore from Rs 49.88 crore. Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 58 per cent.

Average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the exchange fell 7.3 per cent to Rs 23,918 crore Rs 25,797 crore YoY. Average daily notional turnover of option contracts jumped 421 per cent to Rs 31,381 crore from Rs 6,023 crore YoY.

Total quantity of 20,767.5 mt of base metals was delivered in September quarter against 17,691.5 mt in the year-ago quarter.