MCX stock closes over 13% higher on report of merger talks with NSE

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) stock rose more than 15% to Rs 833 intra day, its biggest daily percentage gain in over 2 months on buzz of merger talks with National Stock Exchange. The stock closed 13.79% or 99.20 points higher at 818.80 level. Its market capitalisation rose to Rs 4175.75 crore. The stock has gained after six days of consecutive fall. It has fallen 10.30% since the beginning of this year. During the last one year, the stock is down 17.49%.
