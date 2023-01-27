Metro Brands, Surya Roshni shares to go ex-dividend; Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Fineotex Chemical Q3 results today

Two stocks Metro Brands and Surya Roshni will go ex-dividend on Friday. Abirami Financial Services will go ex-share buyback. Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Godfrey Phillips India, Sterlite Technologies, Anupam Rasayan, Glenmark Life Sciences, Aarti Drugs and Fineotex Chemical are some of the companies that are scheduled to report their quarterly results on Friday.

Metro Brands will turn ex-dividend today. Metro Brands had announced an interim dividend of Re 2.50 per share. The record date for the same is January 28 and the dividend will be paid on February 15.

Surya Roshni would also turn ex-dividend today. Surya Roshni had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date for the same is January 27 and the dividend will be paid on February 3.

The biggest results for the day would be that of Vedanta. The the Anil Agarwal-led company is expected to clock a 70 per cent plunge in net profit for the December quarter on an up to 10-12 per cent fall in sales. Margins are seen fall sharply on an year-on-year (YoY) basis. Along with this results, the company would consider a proposal of dividend payment.

If declared, Vedanta would have Saturday, February 4, as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend. Vedanta would also host an earnings conference call on Friday from 5:30-6:30 PM IST.

Aarti Drugs, HIL and Anupam Rasayan India will be some other companies, whose boards will consider dividend payments, apart from declaring quarter results during the day.

The board of Sterlite Technologies would consider a proposal of rights issue during the day. The board of Cressanda Solutions will consider proposals of rights and preferential issues.

The boards of Inventure Growth & Securities and Mkventures Capital will consider rights issue while those of Captain Pipes and Global Capital Markets will consider proposals of bonus issue and stock split.

