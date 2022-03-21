From Rs 1 to Rs 21: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Stock of MIC Electronics has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last one year. MIC Electronics share closed at Rs 0.90 on March 19, 2021 and traded at Rs 21.15 on March 21 this year, translating into gains of 2,331 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex gained 15 per cent during the period.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh one year ago in the penny stock would have grown to Rs 24.31 lakh today. However, the stock was stuck in the 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 21.15 in the afternoon session today. The share touched an intraday low of Rs 88.25, down 4.75 per cent today.

The microcap stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day moving averages. The stock opened at same level today against the previous close of Rs 22.25 on BSE.

A total of 0.53 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.31 lakh on the BSE. Market cap of the company fell to Rs 116.46 crore on BSE.

In Q3 of this fiscal, 47,509 public shareholders held 100 per cent stake or 5.5 crore shares in the firm. 46,631 public shareholders held 2.70 crore shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 49.21 per cent with individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh.

31 public shareholders held 1.19 crore shares of the firm, amounting to a stake of 21.63 per cent with individual share capital over Rs 2 lakh.

Those looking to deal in the stock of the firm should note that it has posted losses in 15 of the last 17 quarters. In the last ten fiscals, the firm reported losses in nine fiscals.

On a quarterly basis, the firm's net profit zoomed 420 per cent to Rs 7.14 crore in the December 2021 quarter against Rs 2.23 crore loss in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sales climbed 44,850 per cent to Rs 26.97 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal against Rs 0.06 crore sales in Q3 of the last fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit zoomed 780 percent from Rs 1.05 crore loss in the September 2021 quarter.

Sales climbed 693.24 per cent from Rs 3.40 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

On an annual basis, net loss narrowed by 77.41 per cent to Rs 5.41 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 23.95 crore for the fiscal ended 2020. Sales fell 41.40 per cent to Rs 1.09 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1.86 crore sales for the March 2020 fiscal.

However, the firm has outperformed its peers in the stock market.

While shares of Siemens gained 27.46 per cent in one year, Havells India managed to clock 8.93 per cent returns for its shareholders. Stock of another peer ABB India rose 48 per cent and CG Power climbed a huge 189 per cent during the period.

MIC Electronics Limited is an India-based manufacturer of electric lighting equipment. The company is also engaged in the manufacturing of light-emitting diode (LED) displays and LED lighting.

Its LED displays include indoor displays, outdoor displays, mobile displays and application-specific displays. It offers LED lightings in various ranges, including indoor lighting, solar lighting, outdoor lighting and portables.

( Disclaimer: This article is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a stock recommendation. Pls consult your financial advisor or an independent financial planner before taking any position in the stock. Business Today will not be responsible for any losses arising out of dealing in this stock.)