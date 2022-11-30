Milk Food to go ex-dividend; Apollo Hospitals board meet, Chandra Prabhu stock split & more

Wednesday will see shares of Milk Food going ex-dividend. Shares of Chandra Prabhu International will go ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2 each. Dharani Finance will disclose its quarterly results today. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Syschem (India) and Eighty Jewellers have board meetings today. The board of Indo Cotspin will consider a proposal of stock split today.

Milk Food will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date for the same is November 30 and the dividend will be paid on December 19.

Shares of Chandra Prabhu International will go ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2 each. The company board had on October 31 approved the stock split and fixed the record date as November 30.

Dharani Finance will disclose its quarterly results today. "The board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday. the 30th November 2022 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022," the company said on NOvember 22.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Syschem (India) and Eighty Jewellers have board meetings today. The board of Apollo Hospitals will consider and approve the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The board of Indo Cotspin will consider a proposal of stock split today.

Shares of BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing and Punjab National Bank are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Rs 835.61 crore IPO by Uniparts India, a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, is all set to open on Wednesday, November 30. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 548-577 apiece. Given the price band, the asking valuation comes in at 14.52-15.29 times FY22 earnings per share. This is against the industry average PE range of 27.36 times. Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge and Ramkrishna Forgings are among listed peers of Uniparts India.

