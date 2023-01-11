Mukul Agrawal bought 2 stocks in Q3, trimmed stakes in 2 others

Mukul Agrawal has picked up stake in the two companies and signaled a potential exit from two others, during the December 2022 quarter, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

Mukul Agrawal, apart from these rejigs, has kept his stake unchanged in at least seven companies the shareholding patterns of the companies suggest.

Mukul Agrawal owned Surya Roshni 9,31,631 shares or 1.71 per cent stake of Surya Roshni as on December 31, 2022 and bought another 2.25 lakh shares of the company between October-December 2022 period. He owned 7,06,631 or 1.3 per cent stake of the company as on September 30, 2022.

The seasoned investor also bought a fresh stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers as he bought 1,78,074 shares or 1.64 per cent stake of the company during the third quarter. His name was missing from the shareholder's list in the previous quarter.

Surya Roshni's shares have jumped up to 55 per cent in the last six months, whereas Raghav Productivity Enhancers has almost doubled during the given period.

Listed companies are obligated to share their shareholding on a quarterly basis, including names of key shareholders owning more than 1 per cent stake in the company.

Mukul Agrawal potentially exited OnMobile Global and Jet Freight Logistics during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year as his name was missing from the key shareholders of the list as his holding dropped below one per cent.

He owned 5,74,000 equity shares or 2.47 per cent stake in Jet Freight Logistics and 11,63,796 equity shares or 1.10 per cent stake in OnMobile Global as of September 30, 2022.

OnMobile Global has tanked about 25 per cent in the last six months, whereas Jet Freight Logistics has remained flat during the same period of review.

He kept his holding unchanged in Stylam Industries, J Kumar Infraprojects, Vardhman Special Steels, Tasty Bites Eatables, Arman Financial Services and Apollo Pipes during the given quarter.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 52 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 2,761.9 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

Also Read | Infosys Q3 results: Can Salil Parekh-led firm beat TCS in terms of revenues, profit?

Also Read | Sah Polymers GMP rises ahead of listing. Here's what analysts say