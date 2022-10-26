Mukul Agrawal exited 2 stocks, stayed put of 4 others in September quarter

Paras Defence and Space Technologies and MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services were two stocks that Mukul Agrawal probably exited in the September quarter, latest shareholding data suggests.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Radico Khaitan and Shankara Building Products were four stocks where the seasoned investor stayed put in the quarter gone by.

Agrawal owns more than 1 per cent stake in 50 stocks, which are worth Rs 2,251.30 crore, as per publicly data available with Trendlyne. Only a handful of companies in Agrawal’s portfolio have reported their September quarter shareholding patterns.

The seasoned investor, who owned 7,52,000 shares or 5.60 per cent stake in MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services as of June 30, was not among key shareholders in the company as of September 30, Trendlyne data showed. The scrip has fallen 25 per cent in the last six months.

In Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Agrawal held 9,04,286 shares or 2.32 per cent stake as of June 30. His name was missing among shareholders in the September quarter list. This scrip has fallen 7.4 per cent in the last six months.

Agrawal stayed put on Kingfa Science & Technology (2.5 per cent), Shankara Building Products (2.4 per cent), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (1.4 per cent) and Radico Khaitan (1 per cent).

Radico Khaitan is Agrawal's biggest holding as per Trendlyne. Agrawal owned Rs 148.60 crore worth of Radico Khaitan shares as of last count. Gati is his second biggest holding at Rs 123.40 crore. He owned 5.7 per cent stake in this logistics company as of June quarter. The company is yet to report its shareholding pattern.

Raymond and (Rs 115 crore) and Intellect Design Arena (Rs 115 crore) are Agrawal's two other big holdings.

