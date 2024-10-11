scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger defence stock in news today on Rs 121-crore order win

Feedback

Multibagger defence stock in news today on Rs 121-crore order win

The multibagger stock ended 8.44% higher at Rs 4431.10 in the previous session. It hit an intraday high of Rs 4510 on Thursday with the market cap of the firm at Rs 89,370 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 50 day moving average. Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 50 day moving average.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are in news today after the company won an order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The multibagger stock ended 8.44% higher at Rs 4431.10 in the previous session. It hit an intraday high of Rs 4510 on Thursday with the market cap of the firm at Rs 89,370 crore. Mazagon Dock shares have gained 104% in a year and gained 608% in two years.

Total 3.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 135.80 crore. Mazagon Dock shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period. 

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) has given a purchase order to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for supply installation and commissioning of AI based comprehensive infrasecure project at GTPS-Uran and KGSC-Pophali at a total price of Rs 121,67,60,768 including all taxes and duties.

The order is to be completed in the next one year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Mazagon Dock stands at 56.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 50 day moving average.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 11, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement