Multibagger defence stock in news today on Rs 121-crore order win

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are in news today after the company won an order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The multibagger stock ended 8.44% higher at Rs 4431.10 in the previous session. It hit an intraday high of Rs 4510 on Thursday with the market cap of the firm at Rs 89,370 crore. Mazagon Dock shares have gained 104% in a year and gained 608% in two years.

Total 3.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 135.80 crore. Mazagon Dock shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) has given a purchase order to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for supply installation and commissioning of AI based comprehensive infrasecure project at GTPS-Uran and KGSC-Pophali at a total price of Rs 121,67,60,768 including all taxes and duties.

The order is to be completed in the next one year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Mazagon Dock stands at 56.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 50 day moving average.