Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after trading ex-split

Servotech Power Systems' shares, after delivering multibagger returns, traded ex-split and hit an upper circuit on Monday. The company announced the sub-division or split of its equity shares in January 2023. The stock traded ex-split on February 3, 2023.

Servotech Power Systems informed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that shares traded ex-stock split or sub-division of its equity shares in 1:5 ratio. Each share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 was divided into five equity shares of Rs 2 each, the company said in the filing.

Servotech Power Systems' shares jumped 5 per cent, its daily circuit limit, to Rs 46.25 following the stock split adjustment. The scrip had settled at Rs 44.05 on Friday, after the adjustment of sub-division of equity shares.

Shares of Servotech Power Systems have jumped more than 300 per cent in little more than 6 months from its 52-week low at Rs 11.40. The stock has jumped 125 per cent in the last one year and is up by 50 per cent in 2023 so far.

Along with the announcement of its results for the period ended on December 31, 2022, the company board had announced the sub-division of equity shares in the aforesaid ratio and dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share for the financial year 2022-2023 on January 21, 2023.

Servotech Power reported a 101 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from net sales of Rs 83.27 crore in December 2022 quarter, compared to Rs 41.41 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter. Its net profit jumped over 260 per cent at Rs 3.87 crore in Q3FY23, which was Rs 1.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

Incorporated in 1998, Servotech Power Systems is a producer and supplier of solar, EV charger, LED, UVC, and medical-grade products.

Also read: Rs 220 or Rs 270, where are Tata Power shares headed post doubling of Q3 profit?

Also read: Adani Enterprises' shares tank 10% after Friday's recovery; is more pain left?