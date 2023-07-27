Multibagger stock: Vesuvius India shares hits one-year high after June quarter results, zoom 185% in a year

Shares of Vesuvius India Ltd rose sharply on Thursday after the company posted strong set of financial results for the June 2023 quarter. The stock jumped 20 per cent to hit its upper price band of Rs 3,218.70 against a previous close of Rs 2,682.25. On BSE, 9,404 shares changed hands today, which was higher than the two-week average volume of 1,422 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 2.99 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,532.70 crore. There were 10,235 buy orders today against nil sell orders.

At today's high price of Rs 3,218.70, the multibagger stock has gained nearly 100 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 185 per cent in the past one year.

On the earnings front, Vesuvius India reported a net profit of Rs 52.24 crore for the April-June quarter, up 77.50 per cent from Rs 29.43 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 20.50 per cent from Rs 43.35 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations for June 2023 quarter grew 22.8 per cent YoY at Rs 405.05 crore as compared to Rs 329.65 crore in the year-ago period. The number increased by 10.09 per cent, quarter-on-quarter, against Rs 367.91 crore reported in the March 2023 quarter.

EBITDA (Earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) margins were up by 500 basis points (bps) from 12 per cent in June 2022 quarter to 17 per cent in the quarter under review.

The stock was last seen trading higher than the 5-day, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 78.72. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.88 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.46.

The scrip has an average target price of Rs 2,780, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential downside of 14 per cent. It has a one-year beta of 0.86, indicating low volatility on the counter.

Vesuvius India is a subsidiary of the UK-based materials engineering manufacturer Vesuvius Plc. The company is engaged in production and servicing of refractory goods used in high-temperature industrial processes such as steelmaking, foundries, and cement production. Its products include a wide range of refractory products like shrouds, stoppers, precast products, nozzles and crucibles.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded lower today, dragged by bank, financial, automobile, consumer and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack slumped 440 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 66,267, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 118 points or 0.60 per cent lower to close at 19,660.

Also Read | M&M shares dive 7% after RBL Bank stake buy; tech analysts see support around Rs 1,400 level

Also Read | Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Transmission: GQG now owns Rs 26,000 cr worth Adani shares