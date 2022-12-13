Muted returns ahead for Nifty in 2023? BofA Securities sets index target at 19,500 level

scorecardresearch
Feedback

BofA Securities talked about two scenarios playing out in 2023. Buying the dips and being tactical on swing sectors could help generate better returns, the foreign brokerage said

Post market volatility, once macro debate settles, BofA expects Nifty to end 2023 at 19,500, implying muted but positive returns

BofA Securities has set Nifty 2023 target at 19,500 level, implying muted but positive returns. The foreign brokerage expects the 50-pack index to broadly stay in a range of 17,000-20,000 levels during the year, led by debate on two scenarios of a protracted global revival or a soft landing. India could underperform emerging markets but may outperform developed markets, it said.

“External facing IT/materials/energy/select autos (21 per cent of Nifty's sales) & consumer discretionary with rich valuations could lead this fall; while domestic cyclicals & defensives could outperform. Overall, Nifty could trade at 17,000 level. We advise buying these dips as our analysis suggests Indian economic growth/markets falls lesser & recovers faster during global recessions," it said.

BofA's second scenario talked about soft landing. In such a case, Nifty could trade at 20,000, it said despite cut to Nifty FY24/25 earnings growth to 8 per cent/12 per cent. This scenario sees FIIs' India positioning at a multi-year low.  In scenario 2, BofA sees IT, materials and cyclicals rallying and defensives underperforming.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
