Muthoot Finance stock rises 4% as Motilal Oswal assigns buy call

Shares of Muthoot Finance rose 4 per cent today after the financial services firm Motilal Oswal announced a buy call on the gold loan NBFC. The brokerage set a target of Rs 1,750, an upside of 26 per cent to the previous close. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 1444, up 4 per cent on BSE

Muthoot Finance shares were trading higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has lost 4.85 per cent since the beginning of this year but gained 7.86 per cent in one year. Total 0.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.25 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 57,137 crore on BSE. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 1722.55 on November 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1120 on April 22, 2021.

Motilal said Muthoot Finance was their top pick in the NBFC lending space for CY22.

The company ticks all the right boxes:

a) Strong execution track record of the management and the next generation of the family being groomed to take up leadership positions in the future.

b) Strong brand presence and deep penetration, which enhances customer confidence in the franchise.

c) Robust risk management control and processes to further scale up the operationally intensive Gold Lending business.

d) Ability to keep driving operating efficiencies can lead to 15% AUM and PAT CAGR over FY22-24E.

"Given the kind of return on equity that Muthoot Finance is able to churn out (relative to loan growth), it is able to generate surplus cash, which can be deployed for diversification into non-Gold product segments. We expect the proportion of non-gold businesses to improve to 14-15 per cent (against 10 per cent at present) over the next three years," said the financial services firm.

The gold loan NBFC reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,043.60 crore in Q3. The company's net profit stood at Rs 1,006.60 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during October-December 2021-22 climbed 5 per cent to Rs 3,168.10 crore, as against Rs 3,016.40 crore in the same period of 2020-21. Interest income during the quarter was up by 5 per cent from a year ago at Rs 3,086.70 crore.

The company said rural India accounts for about 65 per cent of total gold stock in the country, and the large portion of the rural population had limited access to credit.